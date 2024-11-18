Lancashire poachers abandon hunting dog after police chase in Lytham
A local farmer alerted officers to a group of men hunting deer and hares in fields off Ballam Road.
Officers with Fylde Rural Task Force made their way to the scene and caught sight of the men. They fled and officers chased them through muddy fields in the dark, but the men got away in a Subaru car.
In their haste to evade being captured, the men abandoned one of their dogs which was seized.
Back at station, it was found that the dog was suffering from an injured leg which had gone untreated.
One of the officers said: “She was given plenty of food, water and cuddles by the team before being taken to the vets where she received treatment for her injury.
Fylde Rural Task Force added: “We have a zero tolerance for poaching in Fylde and will always support our rural communities and urge you to call us should this activity be taking place.
“We will also be stepping up patrols in the area and anyone suspected of these offences will have their vehicles and dogs seized.
“If you have any information regarding this incident or similar incidents, you can contact us at [email protected]”