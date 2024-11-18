Lancashire poachers abandon hunting dog after police chase in Lytham

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:23 GMT
A dog was abandoned by poachers after they fled from police in Lytham on Saturday night.

A local farmer alerted officers to a group of men hunting deer and hares in fields off Ballam Road.

Officers with Fylde Rural Task Force made their way to the scene and caught sight of the men. They fled and officers chased them through muddy fields in the dark, but the men got away in a Subaru car.

In their haste to evade being captured, the men abandoned one of their dogs which was seized.

Back at station, it was found that the dog was suffering from an injured leg which had gone untreated.

In their haste to evade being captured, the men abandoned one of their dogs which was been seized police
In their haste to evade being captured, the men abandoned one of their dogs which was been seized police | Lancashire Police

One of the officers said: “She was given plenty of food, water and cuddles by the team before being taken to the vets where she received treatment for her injury.

“We are pleased to tell you that she is now on the mend before heading to her lovely new home.”

Fylde Rural Task Force added: “We have a zero tolerance for poaching in Fylde and will always support our rural communities and urge you to call us should this activity be taking place.

“We will also be stepping up patrols in the area and anyone suspected of these offences will have their vehicles and dogs seized.

“If you have any information regarding this incident or similar incidents, you can contact us at [email protected]

