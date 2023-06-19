Plans revealed for new Blackpool Courthouse on former Devonshire Road Hospital site

The HMCTS recently revealed the proposed courthouse in the Blackpool central area would see existing Magistrates Court and Civil and Family Courts relocate to one singular site on the junction of Talbot Road in Claremont, from which all Blackpool HMCTS operations could be managed.

“The £300 million Blackpool Central Development will boost our local economy by tens of millions of pounds per year and generate up to 1,000 new jobs,” said Scott Benton, MP for Blackpool South. “It provides huge opportunities for the resort going forward and I was delighted to help to attract £40 million in Levelling Up funding to make this possible by relocating the court complex.”

A four-week public engagement period is planned to run from Monday 26 June to Monday 24 July to obtain feedback from stakeholders and the public in order to inform the design.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

There will also be two public engagement events to showcase the plans and gather public feedback. These will take place on:

Wednesday 5 July from 12-8pm at St Kentigern’s Parish Centre, FY3 8BT.

Saturday 8 July from 10am-4pm at the Savoy Hotel, FY2 0SJ.

“Although the complex has to move to make way for the development, I would urge residents who live in the Brunswick area to take part in the consultation and to make their views about the proposed siting of the new courts, on Devonshire Road, known so that any potential issues and concerns can be addressed at this stage,” added Scott Benton MP.