PICTURED: Joey Barton arrives at court on assault charge

Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton was pictured arriving at court today as he faces an assault charge following an alleged violent incident at Barnsley.

Barton, 36, of Fox Bank Close, Widnes, arrived at Barnsley Magistrates Court this afternoon.

He was charged with with actual bodily harm by South Yorkshire Police back in July, after an alleged violent incident in the club tunnel area following Barnsley's 4-2 win over Fleetwood Town on April 13 left manager Daniel Stendel with facial injuries.

He is expected to plead not guilty.