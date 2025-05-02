"Get in the van!" Pervert tried to pick up Blackpool schoolgirls walking home alone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pervert who tried to pick up schoolgirls in Blackpool has been jailed.

Cash McLaughlin, 34, stalked girls in his van and made perverted comments to them as they made their way to and from school in 2023.

Lancashire Police received a 999 call from a frightened 15-year-old girl who was stopped by McLaughlin as she made her way to school in May that year.

The girl was making her way down Daggers Hall Lane when he approached her in his van. She said he asked to borrow a lighter before asking for her phone number.

Cash McLaughlin, 34, of Park Way, Rochdale, approached schoolgirls in Blackpool and followed them in his van in 2023 | Lancashire Police

He then continued to make sexualised comments towards the girl. She walked away, immediately contacting police. McLaughlin then began to call her phone, after she gave him her number out of fear.

Later that morning, police received another report from a school that a 14-year-old girl who had also been approached, as she made her way home feeling poorly.

The second victim noticed a van driving behind her on Blackpool Old Road. McLaughlin then began to shout ‘get in, get in’ at the victim.

She told him no, turned around and ran back to her school. McLaughlin reversed, turned the van around and followed her.

Thankfully neither girl was touched or physically harmed.

Police launched an investigation and McLaughlin was identified as the driver of the van. He was arrested on suspicion of and later charged with two counts of attempting to take a child and causing / inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Jailed

Cash McLaughlin, 34 of Park Way, Rochdale, was unanimously found guilty on all three counts following a trial at Preston Crown Court.

He was sentenced yesterday (May 1) to 27 months in prison and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) for seven years. He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for seven years.

“I’m not the bubbly, happy person I was before”

In a Victim Personal Statement, the first girl said: “When walking on my own, I feel a sense of fear; I feel uneasy and unsafe when I am walking alone. I am not the bubbly, happy person I was before. I don’t really go out anymore.”

A relative of the second girl said: “She is scared and will not go out on her own. She gets angry but doesn’t know why. She feels like she has to put up a guard with everyone.”

DC David Fewtrell of our West Internet Child Exploitation Team, said: “McLaughlin preyed on two vulnerable girls as they made their way to or from school – a journey that every child should feel safe to do.

“He followed them, made them feel uncomfortable and scared with his words. He made perverted comments towards them. I welcome the fact that he received a custodial sentence.

“I want to send a message to anyone who may have been a victim of any sexual offence today.

“If you have been a victim, please report it to us. We will listen, we will investigate, and we will do all we can to bring the person responsible to justice.”

You can make a report by calling Lancashire Police on 101 or using the force online portal: Report an Incident - Lancashire Constabulary - Report Online