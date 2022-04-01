Pensioner left with ‘dislocated shoulder’ after being dragging to floor during robbery in Bispham

The victim was walking along Shaftesbury Avenue with her husband when a man approached them at around 8pm on Tuesday (March 29)

After stopping the couple to ask for the time, the man grabbed the victim’s handbag before pulling her to the ground.

The attacker took the bag and was chased by the victim's husband, but made off through an alleyway behind the Sheraton Hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim – a woman in her 70s – was left with a dislocated and fractured shoulder as well as a finger injury.

“This was a shocking attack which has left the victim very shaken and upset,” DC Sophie Llewellyn, of Blackpool CID, said.

The handbag was described as a small tan Marks & Spencer bag with a long strap.

A woman in her 70s was robbed as she was walking along Shaftesbury Avenue with her husband. (Credit: Google)

It contained a white Tesco mobile phone and a black leather purse that contained £30.

The offender is described as aged in his late 20s to early 30s, 5ft 10in tall, with thick, cropped black hair.

He had no facial hair, was wearing a black woollen coat and may be from Eastern Europe.

DC Sophie Llewellyn added: “Were you in the Shaftesbury Avenue area around the time of the offence – did you see the man described or witness the robbery?

“If you can help, please come forward with information as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1245 of March 29.