Pensioner hurt in hit-and-run and 'may have to spend Christmas in hospital', police say as they hunt the driver

A pensioner was hurt in a hit-and-run in St Annes.

The 83-year-old woman was crossing St Alban’s Road at around 2.05pm yesterday when she was knocked over by a silver car.

St Albans Road in St Annes, where a woman, 83, was knocked over in a hit-and-run at around 2.05pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019 (Picture: Google)

Sgt Phil Baxendale from Lancashire Police’s tactical operations unit, said the victim suffered “serious injuries to her legs and may have to spend Christmas in hospital”.

The car travelled from Trafalgar Street on to St Alban’s Road and failed to stop. Police suspect it was a Vauxhall Astra.

Sgt Baxendale urged the driver to hand themselves in – and urged readers to report information, saying the car may have a wrecked bumper.

Call 101, quoting 761 of Thursday, December 12.