News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Shocking images show woman's head injury after attack outside hotel

Pensioner charged with killing former Isle of Man TT biker in Shard bridge crash

A man has appeared in court charged with killing a Blackpool motorcyclist in a tragic bridge crash.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:22 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 13:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Anthony Whitaker, 78, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates today (Tuesday, October 3) charged with causing death by careless driving.

The pensioner was driving a VW Touran on Shard Bridge, over the River Wyre in Poulton, when he was involved in a crash in June 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former Isle of Man TT rider Mark Butterworth, from Blackpool, had been riding a 500cc bike at the time. He was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died a month later.

District Judge Jane Goodwin bailed Whitaker, of Richmond Road, Barnoldswick until his trial at Preston Crown Court on October 31.