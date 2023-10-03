Pensioner charged with killing former Isle of Man TT biker in Shard bridge crash
A man has appeared in court charged with killing a Blackpool motorcyclist in a tragic bridge crash.
Anthony Whitaker, 78, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates today (Tuesday, October 3) charged with causing death by careless driving.
The pensioner was driving a VW Touran on Shard Bridge, over the River Wyre in Poulton, when he was involved in a crash in June 2022.
Former Isle of Man TT rider Mark Butterworth, from Blackpool, had been riding a 500cc bike at the time. He was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died a month later.
District Judge Jane Goodwin bailed Whitaker, of Richmond Road, Barnoldswick until his trial at Preston Crown Court on October 31.