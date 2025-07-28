A man in his 80s was mugged while taking a walk at a Fylde coast beauty spot.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage after an elderly man was subject of an attempted robbery in Ansdell, Lytham.

“The victim, who is in his 80s, was walking in Witch Wood – a narrow strip of dense woodland alongside the railway line - close to the railway bridge on Blackpool Road, around 8.30am on Wednesday, July 23.

“He was approached by a man who threatened him and started patting down his pockets, demanding money and his wallet.

“A dog walker saw what was going on and intervened, the man running away empty-handed on to Blackpool Road.

“The man is described as being aged between mid-20s and mid-30s, wearing a thin jacket which had the hood down, and light blue jeans.

“If you were in the area and saw the man running away from Witch Wood on to Blackpool Road, or were driving in the area and have dashcam footage, please contact 101 – quoting log 0313 of 23rd July – or email [email protected]”