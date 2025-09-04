Breaking

Paul Doyle pleads not guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to crashing into parade

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 4th Sep 2025, 10:28 BST
A man accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool FC’s victory parade celebration has pleaded not guilty.

Appearing at Liverpool Crown Court this morning Paul Doyle, 53, pleaded not guilty to 31 charges.

Most Popular
Paul Doyle pleads not guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to crashing into parade placeholder image
Paul Doyle pleads not guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to crashing into parade | LinkedIn

He is accused of driving into crowds at Liverpool FC’s victory parade celebrations on May 26 and faces an additional 24 charges, including two relating to alleged victims who were babies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was originally charged with seven offences after more than 100 people were hurt in the incident on Water Street. Merseyside Police said 134 people were injured when Doyle allegedly drove his Ford Galaxy into the crowds, shortly after 6pm.

On Thursday, August 24, the court heard six of the new charges relate to children, including two babies, one aged six months at the time and one aged seven months. The new charges include 23 assault charges and one count of affray.

A provisional trial date is set for for November 24, with the case expected to last three to four weeks.

Related topics:LiverpoolCourtsPoliceMerseyside Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice