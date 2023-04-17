The occupant of a home in Harcourt Road woke up to the smell of burning at around 2am on Sunday (April 16).

They discovered the fire had been caused by someone who had pushed lit papers through the letterbox.

Police on Monday (April 17) launched an appeal for information and urged anyone with information to come forward.

An arsonist set fire to paper before pushing it through the letterbox of a home in Harcourt Road, Blackpool (Credit: Google)

​DC Wayne Marshall, of Blackpool CID, said: “This incident could so easily have resulted in tragedy, and we are treating it extremely seriously.

​“I would urge anyone who has any information or footage which could help us identify those responsible to get in touch.”

Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage should call police on 101 or visit https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/, quoting log number 0171 of April 16.