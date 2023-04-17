News you can trust since 1873
Paper set on fire before being pushed through letterbox of Blackpool home during arson attack

An arsonist set fire to paper before pushing it through a letterbox in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST

The occupant of a home in Harcourt Road woke up to the smell of burning at around 2am on Sunday (April 16).

They discovered the fire had been caused by someone who had pushed lit papers through the letterbox.

Police on Monday (April 17) launched an appeal for information and urged anyone with information to come forward.

An arsonist set fire to paper before pushing it through the letterbox of a home in Harcourt Road, Blackpool (Credit: Google)An arsonist set fire to paper before pushing it through the letterbox of a home in Harcourt Road, Blackpool (Credit: Google)
An arsonist set fire to paper before pushing it through the letterbox of a home in Harcourt Road, Blackpool (Credit: Google)
​DC Wayne Marshall, of Blackpool CID, said: “This incident could so easily have resulted in tragedy, and we are treating it extremely seriously.

​“I would urge anyone who has any information or footage which could help us identify those responsible to get in touch.”

Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage should call police on 101 or visit https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/, quoting log number 0171 of April 16.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.