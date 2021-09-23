Papa John's worker in Blackpool burgled his own pizza store to nick £3,266 - and £20 in food and drink

As part of his role as superviser, Adam Hadfield-Bowes had keys to the pizza chain’s branch in Whitegate Drive, Blackpool.

But he took advantage of his position to go in after hours and carry out 63 transactions on his own debit card, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told this morning.

Over five months, Hadfield-Bowes pinched £3,266 – plus £20 in food and drink.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

The defendant, of Maple Avenue, Blackpool, admitted theft by fraud and burglary, with the court told what he had done was a serious breach of trust.

He was bailed and sent for sentencing at Preston Crown Court on Friday, November 12.

