Adeoba Sijuwade, 42, committed the offences against two girls – the youngest was six-years-old when he first sexually abused her.

Sijuwade later sent death threats to intimidate his victim, warning her not to tell anyone about the abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sijuwade, formerly of Kersal Way, Salford, but now of no fixed address, was found guilty of multiple rapes and sexual assaults by a jury at Preston Crown Court earlier this year.

Adeoba Sijuwade, 42, jailed for sexually abusing children.

‘Distressing’

Yesterday (July 26), he was given the 30-year custodial sentence and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Following the sentencing hearing, one of the victims, from Lancaster, praised the support she received during the trial.

“It was a long and distressing time in our lives. Lancashire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service have put all of their efforts into the investigation and case to receive justice for us as victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I strongly encourage anyone in the same situation as us to come forward and report the abuse to the police. If you suspect this is happening to someone else, please say something to save children from being victims of sexual abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have felt completely supported and believed from beginning to end, which is why I am encouraging others to come forward and make a report.”

‘Monstrous’ pervert is behind bars

T/DI Matt Entwistle, of West CID, said: “Sijuwade is a dangerous individual whose monstrous and perverted behaviour has had a significant and profound impact on his victims. I welcome the significant sentence handed down to him, which reflects the seriousness of his offending and adequately protects the public from him.”

DI Entwistle praised the bravery of the victims, and hopes it will encourage other victims of sexual abuse to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I want to praise the victims for their bravery in coming forward and giving evidence at court.

“I would also encourage any victims of sexual abuse to come forward, knowing they will be listened to, believed and that we will do everything in our power to put the perpetrator before the courts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad