Blackpool Pleasure Beach has issued a statement after one of its former staff members was arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming.

The former ride operator, aged 22, was stung by 'paedophile hunters' during a live stream in the resort at around 6.30pm on Tuesday (January 30).

He was detained by the group for over an hour before being handed over to police and taken into custody. He has since been bailed.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "A 22-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming on Tuesday, January 30.

"He has seen been released on bail pending further investigation."

He was accused of communicating sexually with an adult decoy posing as a child under 13. He was further accused of sending explicit images of himself and requesting indecent images of the 'child'.

The Pleasure Beach has since responded to reports of his arrest as it seeks to reassure the public and its customers.

It said the 22-year-old, who was hired by the Pleasure Beach in October 2022, no longer works at the park after leaving at the end of 2023.

It added there were "no concerns or complaints" about the staff member during his employment, and safeguarding checks did not raise any "negative indicators".

Posting on X, a Pleasure Beach spokesperson said: "We are aware of a video circulating online. The person featured in the video is not an employee of Blackpool Pleasure Beach and has not worked for the company since 2023.

"All employees are subject to thorough checks, and safeguarding our guests & employees is a company priority."

In a further statement to the Gazette, the Pleasure Beach added: "This individual worked until the end of his seasonal contract which concluded at the end of 2023.

"His contract has not been renewed and he is no longer employed by Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

"There were no concerns or complaints made about this individual or his conduct during his employment, and there were no negative indicators during our company safeguarding checks.