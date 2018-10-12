Paedophile former headteacher caged for 19 years for up to 200 assaults

A former deputy head teacher has been sentenced to 19 years for historical sex offences.

Grahame Brennand (inset), 70, of Calder Avenue, Freckleton, was found guilty following a trial at Preston Crown Court last month of 29 offences against a total of 11 victims. 26 of the offences were sexual assaults on girls and three were cruelty offences against boys.

He was also convicted in January of 17 sexual assaults on 13 primary school girls.

The actual number of offences was close to 200 as many of the counts included multiple assaults.

All of the abuse happened while Brennand was a teacher at St John’s Primary School in Baxenden.

He also started a First Aid Club and took pupils swimming as opportunities to abuse them.

The offences were committed between 1973 and 1989 and all the victims were aged seven to 11 at the time of the abuse.

Brennand, will serve at least 11 years before he is considered for parole.

One of his victims said: “I felt dirty and ashamed of being me. I hated people touching me and I got very angry and upset. During my high school years I felt different from my friends, I felt damaged. When I did date someone I had to be very drunk to engage in any sexual behaviour.

Investigating Officer Keith Hill, from Lancashire Constabulary’s Operation Fervent Team, said: “The sentence reflects both the gravity and extent of Brennand’s offending and I hope it can provide some sort of closure for those affected by his depraved behaviour.

“I would like once again to commend the victims’ bravery in coming forward and re-living their ordeals in order to give evidence.”

“It has been a long and emotional journey for everyone concerned that was made all the more challenging by the defendant’s claim that the victims had somehow colluded to invent all of the allegations.

“Grahame Brennand is a devious and arrogant man that took advantage of his position to abuse many children in his care and to carry out his perverted sexual interest in young girls, abuse which continued over many years.

“Lancashire Constabulary remains committed to investigating offences of this nature, no matter how historic, and we would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offence to come forward safe in the knowledge that they will be treated sensitively and professionally.”