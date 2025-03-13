A Blackpool paedophile who used to work at Asda has been jailed.

Mark Barnfather, 47, was exposed by vigilante ‘paedophile hunters’ who swooped on his home in Marlhill Road, Grange Park last year.

The ‘sting’ was streamed live on Facebook and Barnfather was accused of sexually grooming a 14-year-old girl online and attempting to meet her. You can watch the ‘sting’ in our video player.

Mark Barnfather, 47, Marlhill Road, Blackpool, was sentenced to three years in prison at Preston Crown Court on Friday, March 7 | Predator Exposure

The 47-year-old was not aware the ‘child’ was actually a ‘decoy’ and that he had been communicating with an adult. Paedophile hunters were aware of his predatory activities online and their decoy, ‘Angel’, was able to gather enough evidence to expose Barnfather.

After engaging with him online, the ‘decoy’ was sent nude images and pornography videos, before Barnfather suggested meeting the ‘child’ in person.

EXPOSED

Paedophile hunters then confronted him outside his home on Grange Park, where his heinous crimes were exposed in a 27 minute live stream, which drew around 9,000 views on Facebook.

Many viewers recognised Barnfather from the area and recall him formerly working at Blackpool Tower, a local pub and Asda supermarket.

Lancashire Police were later called and he was arrested, led into the back of a police van and taken into custody.

Barnfather was charged and pleaded guilty to the following offences at Lancashire Magistrates' Court last October.

- Adult attempt to engage in sexual communication with a child

- Attempt to cause / incite a girl 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity - offender 18 or over - no penetration

- Adult attempt to meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming

JAILED

Barnfather appeared for sentencing at Preston Crown Court on Friday (March 7), and was jailed for three years.

The judge also made him subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order which prohibits him from certain activities. This includes banning him from accessing internet-enabled devices and having any unsupervised contact of any kind with a child under the age of 16.