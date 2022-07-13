The illegal use of mobile phones behind the wheel has been a big problem this week, with officers issuing fines and penalty points to several motorists.
There has also been cars seized for no insurance, a drunk driver who flipped a car in a country lane, and a car carrying drugs boxed in on a hotel car park.
Click on the pages below to find out more about this week’s work.
1. High speeds
The driver of this Mercedes overtook an unmarked police car in St Michael's.
It then drove at high speed until the blue lights came on from the unmarked car following behind.
No insurance policy was in place so the vehicle was seized.
Photo: Lancs Police
2. No insurance
The driver of this car has been given a £300 fine and six penalty points for driving without insurance.
A police spokesman said: "If you decide to stop paying your car insurance then ignore calls, texts and emails asking for payment don’t be surprised when they cancel the policy."
Photo: Lancs Police
3. "Running late for golf"
Police caught two drivers illegally using mobile phones at the wheel in Preston Road.
One gave the excuse that he was letting a friend know he was running late for golf, and the other said he was messaging his wife asking what the weather was like in Wales.
Photo: Lancs Police
4. Overturned car
Police were called after this vehicle overturned in Shore Road, Hesketh Bank on July 8, knocking electricity cables down.
The driver was uninjured and walked away, but tested positive for drink driving.
Photo: Lancs Police