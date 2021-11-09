Operation Hunter: These are three of the most wanted people in Lancashire

Nine people were wanted as part of Operation Hunter - a scheme launched by Lancashire Police in July to snare the county's criminals who try to evade capture.
Six men have since been arrested following an appeal on October 6:
- Joel Ludlum, 26, of Kime Street, Burnley was arrested on October 15 and recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence for burglary.
- Adam Hulme, 30, from Longridge handed himself in on October 11 after he failed to appear at Preston Magistrates Court in July.
- Reece Murgatroyd, 22, of no fixed address, was wanted on prison recall and on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
He was arrested at an address in Padiham on October 10 on suspicion of dangerous driving, Section 18 Assault, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.
Murgatroyd was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, Section 18 Assault, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.
- A 35-year-old man was also arrested in connection with an investigation of harassment and stalking in Morecambe.
The man has since been released with no further action at this time following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.#
- Andrew Durnion, 32, of no fixed address, was arrested on recall to prison.
- Simon Long, 41, from Southport was wanted in connection with an assault in Bamber Bridge in September.
He was arrested and charged with criminal damage on November 4 and remanded in custody.
Officers are continuing to appeal for information about the remaining three people below.
If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting log number 0526 of October 6.
