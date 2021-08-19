Operation Hunter: These are eight of the most wanted criminals in Lancashire

All of these men are wanted by police as part of Operation Hunter - a scheme dedicated to finding individuals trying to evade capture.
Since its launch, more than 250 warrants have been executed across Lancashire.
Officers now need your help to find these men pictured below.
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, quoting log number 0459 of August 18.
*Wanted man Adam Bonnell has been arrested and recalled to prison following yesterday's appeal for information.
1. Adrian Betney
Adrian Betney is wanted on suspicion of dangerous driving. Betney has been wanted since May after failing to stop for police and other outstanding motoring offences. The 31-year-old. of no fixed address, is described as 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with short brown hair and facial stubble. Betney has links to Accrington, Blackburn and Pendle.
2. Christian Lord
Christian Lord is wanted on recall to prison where he was serving a sentence for ABH. Lord has been wanted since June on suspicion of breaching the terms of his licencing conditions. The public are advised not to approach Lord but instead contact police with his location and a description of his clothing. The 35-year-old, formerly of Dickson Road, Blackpool is described as 6ft tall, of stocky build with neck tattoos consisting of various dates. As well as Blackpool Lord also has links to Accrington, Morecambe and Leeds.
3. Darren Russell
Darren Russell is wanted on suspicion of failing to comply with the community requirements of a suspended sentence order issued by Burnley Crown Court. Russell, 51, of Coates Avenue, Barnoldswick has been wanted since January after failing to attend court. He is described as 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with short greying hair and is usually unshaven.
4. Robert Gavin
Robert Gavin is wanted after absconding from HMP Kirkham. Gavin absconded from prison last month where he is serving a life sentence for robbery and possession of an offensive weapon. The public are advised not to approach Gavin as he is known to be violent, but instead contact police immediately by calling 999. The 44-year-old, formerly of Preston, is described as 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with green eyes and short dark brown hair. He also has a tattoo of the name Chloe on his lower right arm.