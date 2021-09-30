One of Lancashire's Most Wanted men arrested in Blackpool

Wanted man Dailen Royle has been arrested as part of Operation Hunter - a police campaign to target some of the county’s most wanted offenders who try to evade capture

The 24-year-old, previously of Pickmere Avenue, South Shore, had been wanted since April after failing to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court charged with breaching a court order.

Royle, who has been released on licence, was arrested this morning (Thursday, September 30).

He will now be recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence for convictions of assault and criminal damage in January (2021).

It's not the first time Royle has breached a court order. In 2019, police investigating him for breach of bail found him hiding in a cupboard.

Royle, then 22, should have been living at his mother’s home in Oldham at the time.

But when his mum could not find him she reported his disappearance to police.

Officers traced him to an address in Blackpool and discovered Royle in the bedroom cupboard of a woman he should have no contact with by court order.