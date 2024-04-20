Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A serial shoplifter responsible for a spate of thefts has been jailed for 10 months.

Darren McCaul, 32, of no fixed abode was arrested in Fleetwood yesterday on suspicion of shoplifting.

After being charged with nine offences that took place between March 29 and April 18 McCaul was remanded in custody to appear before Lancashire Magistrates this morning.

Magistrates decided to put an end to his one man crime wave and jailed him for 10 months.