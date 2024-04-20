One man crime wave jailed for 10 months after a spate of shoplifting in Fleetwood
A serial shoplifter responsible for a spate of thefts has been jailed for 10 months.
Darren McCaul, 32, of no fixed abode was arrested in Fleetwood yesterday on suspicion of shoplifting.
After being charged with nine offences that took place between March 29 and April 18 McCaul was remanded in custody to appear before Lancashire Magistrates this morning.
Magistrates decided to put an end to his one man crime wave and jailed him for 10 months.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Wyre NHPT continue to work closely with businesses and partners to tackle retail crime with #Opvulture #yousaidwedid.”