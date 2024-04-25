One boy, 11, and two teenagers arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference in Poulton-le-Fylde

A police dog found three suspects hiding in some nearby bushes.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Apr 2024, 16:39 BST
One boy, 11, and two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference in Poulton-le-Fylde.

Police were called to a report a car was being interfered with on Longhouse Lane at around 1.25am on Thursday.

It was reported the suspects were inside the vehicle and were “attempting to steal or steal from the car”.

Police Dog Billie found three young people hiding in a bush after officers were called to Longhouse Lane (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police Dog Billie found three young people hiding in a bush after officers were called to Longhouse Lane (Credit: Lancashire Police)
The suspects fled so officers searched the area with the assistance of Police Dog Billie.

A boy and two teenagers were later found hiding in some nearby bushes.

Officers said they were “found with bank cards relating to other people”.

One boy, 11, and two teenagers, 14, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference.

They remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.

