One boy, 11, and two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference in Poulton-le-Fylde.

Police were called to a report a car was being interfered with on Longhouse Lane at around 1.25am on Thursday.

It was reported the suspects were inside the vehicle and were “attempting to steal or steal from the car”.

Police Dog Billie found three young people hiding in a bush after officers were called to Longhouse Lane (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The suspects fled so officers searched the area with the assistance of Police Dog Billie.

A boy and two teenagers were later found hiding in some nearby bushes.

Officers said they were “found with bank cards relating to other people”.

One boy, 11, and two teenagers, 14, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference.