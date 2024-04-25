One boy, 11, and two teenagers arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference in Poulton-le-Fylde
One boy, 11, and two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference in Poulton-le-Fylde.
Police were called to a report a car was being interfered with on Longhouse Lane at around 1.25am on Thursday.
It was reported the suspects were inside the vehicle and were “attempting to steal or steal from the car”.
The suspects fled so officers searched the area with the assistance of Police Dog Billie.
A boy and two teenagers were later found hiding in some nearby bushes.
One boy, 11, and two teenagers, 14, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference.
They remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.