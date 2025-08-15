'Obscene' pictures placed around Lytham's Lowther Gardens and padel courts

Police are investigating after ‘obscene’ pictures were discovered around Lytham’s Lowther Gardens and the park’s padel courts.

The pictures - described as ‘distressing’ - appear to have been placed intentionally around the park for others to find and reportedly include images of a naked man.

Padel Project UK, who run the courts at Lowther Gardens, reported the pictures to police and say they are “taking every possible step to identify and stop the person responsible.”

Some of the pictures were shared on social media and the Padel Project team is now urging anyone who comes across them to “destroy them immediately”.

Lancashire Police are aware of the incident and an investigation is underway. The force asks anyone with information to come forward.

‘Unacceptable and upsetting’

Padel Project UK, in a message to customers, said: “‘We are aware that obscene and distressing images have been placed around Lowther Gardens and at the Padel site. This is unacceptable and upsetting.

“The matter has been reported to the police, who are now investigating, and we are taking every possible step to identify and stop the person responsible.

“If you come across any of these images, please do not share or circulate them. Instead, remove and destroy them immediately.

“We are truly sorry that our community has been affected by this incident. Our priority is the wellbeing of everyone who visits and works at our site, and we will keep you updated where possible.

“Thank you for your understanding and support.”

“The matter has been reported to us and enquiries are ongoing,” said a police spokesperson.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 1023 of August 14.

Fylde Council were approached for comment.