Last week, Lancashire Police released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to after a woman reported being chased in Barrowford, Pendle on January 7.

The woman in her 30s told police she was running along the canal towpath off Barrowford Road when she was confronted by a man at around 11.25am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said he began chasing after her and even tried grab her. Fortunately, a member of the public managed to help the woman and the man fled.

The man was wanted as part of a police CCTV appeal after a woman in her 30s was chased and nearly grabbed while running along the canal towpath in Barrowford, Lancashire at around 11.25am on January 7. Lancashire Police have confirmed the man - who has since been identified and spoken to - has 'no link' to the Nicola Bulley case

She was not harmed but was left shaken by the sinister encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After reviewing CCTV in the area, police issued a public appeal and said they wanted to speak to the man pictured.

On Monday (February 6), Lancashire Police said he had been identified and ‘spoken to’.

There has been some unfounded speculation on social media suggesting a possible connection between the man and Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.

Today, Lancashire Police confirmed to the Post that there is ‘no link’ between the two incidents, located 35 miles apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad