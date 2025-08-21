No, it’s not Jeremy Clarkson - video shows man "traffic dodging" while driving tractor in Preston city centre
The blink twice footage shows Jack Hesketh driving the Massey Ferguson red tractor through the centre and along the A59, waving his arms around as a signal to the driver in front to hurry up.
He then revs it up a notch to undertake, before veering across the path of the car where his trailer then mounted the central reservation.
As it did, his cargo of empty pallets came loose and fell into the opposite carriageway and terrifyingly, into the path of other, oncoming vehicles.
Other motorists can be heard launching into expletives before one tells the other to “put their hazards on” to alert other drivers.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “No, it’s not Jeremy Clarkson or Kaleb Cooper on their way to the Diddly Squat Farm Shop or to harvest the wheat before Charlie tells them it’s too late …
“It’s actually Jack Hesketh, driving a Massey Ferguson tractor dangerously through the centre of Preston.
“On the Friday, June 6, Hesketh careered his fully laden tractor along the A59, waving his arms around as a signal to the driver in front to hurry up.
“Unfortunately for Jack, the whole escapade was caught on the dashcam of the car in front and he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, saying he was “traffic dodging” and “just wanted to get home”.
As a result of his impatience, sheer recklessness and pure selfishness, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months and will have to take an extended driving test before being allowed to drive again.
He was also fined £1,066 and ordered to pay £501 in court costs and victim surcharge.
The police spokesperson added: “We managed to remove Jack from the roads (and the fields) with the help of Op Snap, our online portal where you can submit dashcam footage of dangerous driving.”
if you witness dangerous driving in action, always call 999.
To report and submit your footage, click here.