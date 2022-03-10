Nine people questioned by police in connection with poison plot probe at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Police said nine people were voluntarily interviewed by police “in connection with allegations of poisonings and neglect of patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital”.

"The healthcare professionals – three men and six women – have been released pending further enquiries," a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

The poison plot probe was launched in November 2018 after a whistle-blower raised the alarm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Detectives believe elderly patients were given prescription-only drugs to keep them heavily sedated at night.

The drug, Zopiclone, is widely used and, when used properly, perfectly safe.

A “number” of post-mortems have been carried out, police said, though the force has remained largely tight-lipped throughout the investigation.

However, The Gazette revealed in the early days of the investigation at least eight people had been flagged as possible victims.