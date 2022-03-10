Nine people questioned by police in connection with poison plot probe at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Nine people have been questioned by police as they continue their investigation into an alleged poison plot on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

By Sean Gleaves
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 3:11 pm
Updated Thursday, 10th March 2022, 3:40 pm

Police said nine people were voluntarily interviewed by police “in connection with allegations of poisonings and neglect of patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital”.

"The healthcare professionals – three men and six women – have been released pending further enquiries," a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

The poison plot probe was launched in November 2018 after a whistle-blower raised the alarm.

Detectives believe elderly patients were given prescription-only drugs to keep them heavily sedated at night.

The drug, Zopiclone, is widely used and, when used properly, perfectly safe.

A “number” of post-mortems have been carried out, police said, though the force has remained largely tight-lipped throughout the investigation.

However, The Gazette revealed in the early days of the investigation at least eight people had been flagged as possible victims.

