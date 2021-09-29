Nine men arrested and victim in hospital after stabbing outside Ma Kelly's in Blackpool
Nine men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Blackpool last night.
Police and paramedics were called after reports of a fight outside Ma Kelly’s in Talbot Road at around midnight.
A 19-year-old man, from Blackpool, suffered a number of stab wounds and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Nine men, aged between 19 and 36 and all from London, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are currently in custody.
Detectives are investigating and are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage of the incident is asked to come forward.
Det Insp Abi Finch-Hall, of Blackpool CID, said: "This incident has left a young man with some serious injuries and while we have made a number of arrests our enquiries are very much ongoing
"I would appeal for anyone who has any information or who witnessed the incident itself to come forward and speak to us."
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0001 of Wednesday, September 29.
Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.