Nine London men released from custody after stabbing outside Ma Kelly's

The men, from London, were all arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a Blackpool man was repeatedly stabbed outside the club at around midnight on Wednesday (September 29).

Police and paramedics were called to the scene and the 19-year-old was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The Londoners - aged between 19 and 35 - were taken into custody for questioning, but all 9 suspects have since been released under investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 19-year-old man from Blackpool was repeatedly stabbed outside Ma Kelly's in Talbot Road on Wednesday (September 29). Pic: Google

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Det Insp Abi Finch-Hall, of Blackpool CID, said: "This incident has left a young man with some serious injuries and while we have made a number of arrests our enquiries are very much ongoing

"I would appeal for anyone who has any information or who witnessed the incident itself to come forward and speak to us."

Anyone with information, CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 0001 of Wednesday, September 29.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Statement from Ma Kelly's

Ma Kelly’s has provided a statement to clarify what happened outside the club at around midnight on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

A spokesman said: "The unfortunate incident that took place yesterday did not take place within or inside the premises.

"The perpetrators of this attack were not inside the venue or the victim.

"The incident took place outside on the street on Talbot Road.

"Our thoughts are with the victim of the attack at this time.

"The safety and well-being of our customers are our priority and we are open and it’s business as usual."