Posting on Facebook today, Nicola’s friend Tilly Ann urged people to stop speculating on the circumstances of the 45-year-old’s disappearance.

She said inappropriate comments on social media had caused “hurt and distress” to Nicola’s family and conflicting information in news reports had muddied the facts surrounding the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a bid to set the record straight, Tilly – with permission from Nicola’s family – has provided definitive answers to 11 questions which have been the focus of speculation on social media.

In a Facebook post, Ms Bulley’s sister, Louise Cunningham, urged people to “keep an open mind” and said there is “no evidence whatsoever” that the missing mum fell into the River Wyre

Tilly hopes these answers might clear up confusion regarding some of the circumstances of her friend’s disappearance.

She said: "I can't sit back anymore and not act with regards the hurt and distress that is being caused by some very inappropriate comments.

"I hope this post helps with some of the questions/speculation.”

Paul Ansell said he “cannot get his head around” how his 45-year-old partner vanished. "It is as though she has vanished into thin air. It’s just insane," he said today, a week after Nicola went missing whilst walking her dog next to the River Wyre on Friday, January 27

8 facts you might not know about Nicola Bulley’s disappearance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 – Nicola and Paul both mostly work from home which is why he was at home that day and the house has CCTV.

2 – They both do this walk regularly and Paul is very well known in the community and very well recognised.

3 – The dog, Willow, never has her harness on for a chunk of that walk, it's removed at the gate of the top field and then put back on at the gate when they leave.

Ms Bulley, from Inskip, was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 – They very rarely take the ball out for walks with Willow and haven't done for a while because she is protective over the ball.

5 – Nicola would often put her phone on loudspeaker when talking.

6 – The dog was found very close to both the bench and the harness. The harness was found on the floor not on the bench.

7 – Nicola is an incredibly strong swimmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8 – She drove to the school to drop her two daughters off and then left her car there and walked to the river.

9 – The dog was dry when found.

10 – The dog has since been back.

11 – There's CCTV at the back of the caravan park. The only camera that isn't working is the one that would have seen everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police have said they do not believe any crime has been committed and are treating the incident as a missing person inquiry.