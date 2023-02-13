A number of parish and town councillors took the decision to temporarily remove their contact details from the Wyre Council website following reports of inappropriate emails and phone calls.

It came as the search for Ms Bulley – a mortgage advisor who vanished during a dog walk in St Michael’s on Wyre on January 27 – entered its third week.

Coun Michael Vincent, Leader of Wyre Council, said: “We appreciate the emotional gravity of the situation, however we will not tolerate any form of abuse of any of our Elected Members of Wyre Borough Council or any of the town and parish councils within our borders or our staff.

Wyre Council temporarily removed a number of contact details from its website after being harassed during the search for Nicola Bulley (Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

“The community has shown great strength and resilience during the investigation and we urge everyone to continue to show compassion and empathy.

“It is a shame that we have had to take this step at such a difficult time and appropriate steps are being taken to ensure that residents are still able to contact their Elected representatives.”

Garry Payne, Chief Executive of Wyre Council commented, added everyone is “deeply saddened by the ongoing Nicola Bulley case” and their thoughts are with her family and friends.

Police activity near the bench by the River Wyre where Ms Bulley's mobile phone was found (Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

“We are supporting Lancashire Police where required and we urge everyone to remain respectful at this time,” he added.

Wyre Council said they would log any reports of abuse and forward them to Lancashire Police.

The force previously warned members of the public not to “take the law into their own hands” and not to direct online abuse at people connected to the investigation.

Superintendent Sally Riley said: “We will not tolerate online abuse of anyone, including innocent witnesses, members of the family and friends, of local businesses, or of criminal damage or burglary.

A yellow ribbon with a message of hope written on it tied to a bridge over the River Wyre (Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

“We will be taking a strong line on that, as you would expect.”

Private security firm Spencer Sutcliffe Security later offered their services to the residents of St Michael's on Wyre following recent anti-social behaviour incidents.

The firm was approached by village residents after they had been plagued by swarms of TikToker’s and Youtubers hoping to make content around Ms Bulley’s disappearance.

The firm’s owner, Spencer Sutcliffe, offered to conduct daily and nightly patrols of St Michael’s, saying: “I’ll pay the staff out of my own pocket, and we’re just going to try and give the residents a bit of reassurance that there’s people out there looking after them.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 0565 of January 30 (Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

When did Ms Bulley go missing?

Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking her springer spaniel Willow alongside the River Wyre at around 9.20am on Friday morning (January 27).

She had just dropped off her daughters, aged six and nine, at the local school in the village.

Ms Bulley’s phone was found, apparently still engaged on a work call, on a park bench nearby, along with the harness and lead for her dog.

The dog running loose alerted a member of the public and police were called, but despite a huge search, no trace of Ms Bulley has been found.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 0565 of January 30.

For immediate call 999.

