Nicola Bulley update to be given at Lancashire Police press conference
Lancashire Police will hold a press conference about the ongoing search for Nicola Bulley today as they seek to combat disinformation about the missing mum’s disappearance.
The briefing will take place at 11.30am (February 15) amid a backdrop of increasing speculation over what might have happened to the mum-of-two who vanished on January 27.
Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson and Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith will lead the conference – which will be held at Lancashire Police HQ in South Ribble – instead of Supt. Sally Riley, who led the last media briefing at the village hall in St Michael’s on February 3.
It was at that press conference that Supt. Sally Riley told the public its “main working hypothesis” was that Nicola had fallen into the River Wyre during a 10-minute window between 9.10am and 9.20am, while walking her Spring Spaniel dog Willow.
Yesterday (Tuesday, February 14), the force told the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette that it had ‘no update’ and ‘nothing has changed in terms of our position’.
It confirmed that no 'suspicious element' had been found and the case remained a missing persons investigation.
Arrests
This week, 49-year-old man from Manchester and a 20-year-old woman from Oldham were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences in relation to emails allegedly sent to members of Wyre Council.
The man has been bailed pending further inquiries until May 12 while the woman remains in custody.
On Monday, the Council removed councillors’ contact details from its website due to “inappropriate emails and phone calls” about Ms Bulley’s disappearance.
Yesterday, Nicola’s friends and family, including her sister Louise Cunningham, visited the bridge over the River Wyre to tie yellow ribbons and leave hand-written “messages of hope” that the 45-year-old mum-of-two will be found safe and well.