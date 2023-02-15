The briefing will take place at 11.30am (February 15) amid a backdrop of increasing speculation over what might have happened to the mum-of-two who vanished on January 27.

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson and Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith will lead the conference – which will be held at Lancashire Police HQ in South Ribble – instead of Supt. Sally Riley, who led the last media briefing at the village hall in St Michael’s on February 3.

Nicola Bulley, 45, remains missing after disappearing while walking her Springer Spaniel Willow in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, after she dropped her two daughters – aged six and nine – at school on January 27

It was at that press conference that Supt. Sally Riley told the public its “main working hypothesis” was that Nicola had fallen into the River Wyre during a 10-minute window between 9.10am and 9.20am, while walking her Spring Spaniel dog Willow.

Yesterday (Tuesday, February 14), the force told the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette that it had ‘no update’ and ‘nothing has changed in terms of our position’.

It confirmed that no 'suspicious element' had been found and the case remained a missing persons investigation.

Arrests

This week, 49-year-old man from Manchester and a 20-year-old woman from Oldham were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications offences in relation to emails allegedly sent to members of Wyre Council.

The man has been bailed pending further inquiries until May 12 while the woman remains in custody.

On Monday, the Council removed councillors’ contact details from its website due to “inappropriate emails and phone calls” about Ms Bulley’s disappearance.