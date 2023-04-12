Footage of the divers has been shared on social media by YouTuber Maria Solarz after she spotted the police activity on Tuesday, April 4.

In her video, the divers can be seen wading through the water next to the weir, close to where the 45-year-old's phone and her dog Willow were found on the morning she disappeared (January 27).

Shortly before filming began, Maria said one of the divers climbed over the weir and had been ‘floating on his back’ in the water. They were then filmed wading through the river at different depths.

Police divers wading through the River Wyre in St Michael's on Tuesday, April 4. Picture / video credit: Maria Solarz (YouTube @mariasolarz)

Ms Bulley’s body was found a mile downstream from the weir on February 19, among reeds and undergrowth, but a cause of death has not been made public.

An inquest into her death is to be heard on Monday, June 26 at County Hall in Preston.

You can watch the full video on Maria Solarz’s YouTube channel here.

Why have police divers returned to the River Wyre?

Lancashire Police confirmed the divers returned to the River Wyre as part of the investigation into Nicola Bulley’s death.

“We can confirm this is us carrying out some work at the direction of HM Coroner,” a police spokesman told the Lancashire Post.

Dr James Adeley, HM Senior Coroner for Lancashire, previously asked Lancashire Police to conduct further investigative work to help establish how Ms Bulley came by her death.

When the inquest was initially opened in February, the coroner said evidence gathered by the force and from the post mortem would require further examination, so the inquest was adjourned.

Police divers were seen wading through the water next to the weir and close to where the Nicola Bulley's phone and her dog Willow were found on the morning she disappeared (January 27)

"I am arranging it for June to allow time to collate the facts of the case and allow the experts involved to finalise their findings,” the coroner told the court in Preston on February 22.

Following the initial inquest hearing, a spokesman on behalf of HM Coroner added: “The investigation will take time to complete to ensure that as complete a picture as possible of the facts concerning Ms Bulley's death is presented at the inquest.

"This will assist the family in understanding what occurred.

"As part of this process, HM Senior Coroner has requested Lancashire Constabulary produce information gathered during the search for Ms Bulley so it can be considered as part of the investigation.”

When asked about the police divers returning to the River Wyre, the coroner said he won't be making any further statements prior to the next hearing in June.