Lancashire Police Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson defended his force’s investigation into the case of the missing mum-of-two at a televised press conference today (Wednesday, February 15).

Setting out the details of the probe in more detail than police “normally” would, he said the scale of the investigation has been “unprecedented”.

It was confirmed that “not one piece of evidence has been found” to suggest a “criminal aspect or third party involvement”.

For the first time, it was revealed that Nicola’s partner Paul Ansell told police that the missing mum had ‘specific vulnerabilities’ which has informed their investigation from the outset.

Senior investigating officer Detective Supt Rebecca Smith said she was unable to disclose any further information on what those ‘vulnerabilities’ were, describing them as ‘private and personal’.

She said: “But those vulnerabilities based our decision-making in terms of grading Nicola as high risk and have continued to form part of my investigation throughout.”

During the press conference, Det Supt Rebecca Smith sought to combat disinformation about Nicola’s disappearance amid growing speculation about what might have happened to her and criticism of the police effort.

She said her “main working hypothesis” remains that the mortgage adviser fell in the river during a “10-minute window” between 9.10am and 9.20am that day, but said this belief has not limited the scope of the investigation.

She reiterated that all leads are being thoroughly investigated but the force has yet to find any evidence that she might was harmed by a third party.

Asked if she hoped to find her alive, Det Supt Smith said: “I hope with all my heart that we find Nicola Bulley alive more than anything.”

You can watch a repeat of the full press conference in our video player.

What was said at today’s press conference?

Speaking to the press at Lancashire Police HQ, she said: “As soon as she was reported missing, following the information that was provided to the police by her partner Paul, and based on a number of specific vulnerabilities that we were made aware of, Nicola was graded as high-risk.

“That is normal in a missing person investigation with the information we were in possession of. As any senior investigating officer does, you form a number of hypotheses, that is scenarios which are possible from the information to hand.

“Those hypotheses included the one that she possibly could have gone into the river, that there could have been third-party involvement and lastly, that she could have left the area voluntarily.

“Those hypotheses have remained in place throughout, are reviewed regularly.

“At the initial stages based on the information I received, I made it clear that it was my working hypothesis at that time based with all the facts that the main hypothesis I was working on at that time was that Nicola had gone in the river.

“This has been misconstrued in the press and said that that was what I said. I said that was my main working hypothesis at that time, and that remains my main working hypothesis. I think it’s clear to see that the amount of effort, hours worked, resources that we’ve put into this investigation that we have always been open-minded. Those three hypotheses and scenarios have been continually reviewed, and continue to do so to this day.”

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson added: “I would emphasise that it remains the case there is no evidence to indicate a criminal aspect or third party involvement in Nicola’s disappearance.

“However, the officers involved in the investigation are the same experienced specialists and many senior officers who are concerned with the investigation of the most serious and complex crimes.”

‘Specific vulnerabilities’

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith said: “It’s normal in any missing person investigation that you obviously gather as much information at an early stage about the person in question, which is no different and we did that with Paul.

“I’m not going to go into the details of those individual vulnerabilities. I’ve asked you to respect the family, who are going through unimaginable pain and distress at this moment.

“But those vulnerabilities based our decision-making in terms of grading Nicola as high risk and have continued to form part of my investigation throughout.”

The glove

Police say a glove found near to where Nicola Bulley disappeared does not belong to her.

Detective Supt Rebecca Smith said: “In terms of the glove that has been recovered, you’ll no doubt be aware that TikTokers have been playing their own private detectives and have been in the area.

“A glove has been recovered that is not believed to be relevant to the investigation, it is not Nicola’s but we have got that in our possession.”

Derelict house and red van

Det Supt Rebecca Smith said: “The derelict house which is across the other side of the river has been searched three times, with the permission of the owner, and Nicola is not in there.

“The red van, we’re really grateful to members of the public for ringing into the inquiry, we wouldn’t have got this far without everyone’s help.

“But it’s also really obvious that we are being inundated with false information, accusations and rumours which is distracting us from our work.”

She said reports of a red van in the area on the morning of Ms Bulley’s disappearance is not being treated as suspicious.

Amateur sleuths and TikTokers

Amateur sleuths and social media video-makers have “distracted significantly” from police efforts to find Nicola, said Det Supt Rebecca Smith.

She said the investigating team has been “inundated with false information, accusations and rumours” about Nicola disappearance which are “distracting” them.

She was asked if “social media video makers and wannabe detectives have been an annoyance or a hindrance in the enquiry”.

She said: “Yes, it has significantly distracted the investigation. In 29 years’ police service I’ve never seen anything like it.

“Some of it’s been quite shocking and really hurtful to the family.

“Obviously, we can’t disregard anything and we’ve reviewed everything that’s come in but of course it has distracted us significantly.