Nicola Bulley: These were the scenes as the search for a missing mum who vanished three weeks ago continued in Hambleton

Police search teams scoured the banks of the River Wyre in Hambleton as the search for a missing mum who vanished three weeks ago continued.

By Sean Gleaves
5 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 4:27pm

These were the scenes:

1. Search continues for Nicola Bulley

Nicola Bulley, from Inskip, was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road at around 9.15am on Friday (January 27).

Photo: National World

2. Search continues for Nicola Bulley

The mother-of-two's phone was later discovered on a bench still connected to a work call, with her springer spaniel also found running loose.

Photo: National World

3. Search continues for Nicola Bulley

On Friday (February 17), exactly three weeks after her disappearance, officers continued their search for the 45-year-old on the banks of the River Wyre in Hambleton.

Photo: Peter Byrne/ PA

4. Search continues for Nicola Bulley

Ms Bulley's family have called for an end to the "speculation and rumours" about her private life.

Photo: Peter Byrne/ PA

