Nicola Bulley search expert Peter Faulding issues statement after body found in River Wyre

Peter Faulding, the head of Specialist Group International (SGI), volunteered to help search the river near to where Nicola was last seen on Friday, January 27.

His team conducted a series of underwater searches across three days and Peter made many media appearances, claiming if Nicola was in the water he would find her.

Mr Faulding deployed his £55,000 ‘world class’ side-scan sonar to search the river, which he said 'can see every stick and stone on the riverbed'.

Peter Faulding (centre) CEO of private underwater search and recovery company Specialist Group International (SGI), speaks to the media in St Michael's on Wyre, as police continue their search for missing woman Nicola Bulley. Picture by: Danny Lawson/PA

"If there is a body in the river, our sonar will detect it,” said the 60-year-old.

But after three days, Peter’s search was stood down after finding no trace of Nicola during a thorough search of the River Wyre.

He later told the press he was left ‘baffled’ by her disappearance and fuelled speculation after appearing on television news and suggesting her phone could be a ‘decoy’ and a ‘third party’ could be involved.

A body was recovered from the Rive Wyre near St Michael's on Sunday (February 19) - less than a mile from where the missing mum-of-two was last seen

Today (Monday, February 20), Mr Faulding has issued a statement after a body was recovered from the river on Sunday – less than a mile from where Nicola was last seen 23 days ago.

Posting on Facebook, he said: “Although identification has not been formally confirmed I would like to say my thoughts are with the family and friends of Nicola Bulley at this very difficult time.

“The SGI underwater search team was tasked with searching the river upstream of weir in the non tidal part of the river, past the bench where Nicola’s phone was found and a mile upstream past this point.

"For three days, using high frequency side scan sonar, we thoroughly searched the riverbed and can categorically confirm that Nicola was not laying on the riverbed on the days that we searched.

Peter Faulding, the head of Specialist Group International (SGI), volunteered to help search the river but was unable to find any trace of her

"We did search the stretch of river where Nicola was found for four hours on our first day and then upstream past the weir on the subsequent two days.

"The police underwater search teams and land search teams were searching for three full weeks and were also unable to find Nicola.

"Unfortunately it was a member of the public that made a grim discovery, unconfirmed as yet to be Nicola.

“Sadly, the discovery was not found in the river but in the reeds at the side of the river which was not part of our remit as the side scan sonar does not penetrate reeds above or below the water.

"A riverbank and wade search would be the only way to search this area and we were not involved or tasked with that search.

"The difference between these two search areas has caused a lot of confusion and unfair criticism towards myself and my team at Specialist Group International (SGI).

“My previous comments saying that if Nicola was in the river, I would find her, still stand.

"My team and I at SGI did all we could to assist this family with only our best intentions. I am sure I can say this of everyone who has been involved in this difficult search.

“I did not volunteer my services, my equipment or my team for any limelight or publicity, I simply wanted to lend extra resources to help a family in despair and this was supported by Lancashire Police.

"However, there has been unprecedented media and public interest in this case and at every turn, I was asked for an update on my own search, which I provided with only best intentions.

"Support for my assistance and my actions have been overwhelmingly positive although I am aware of that some negativity has been towards myself and my team.