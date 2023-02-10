Police have begun searching in the water underneath the Shard Bridge in Hambleton - more than seven miles from where the mortgage adviser was last seen.

The focus of the police search operation has now shifted from where Nicola vanished to further downstream, towards where the River Wyre empties into the Irish Sea at Morecambe Bay.

Officers have confirmed they are focusing on the mouth of the river, with Lancashire Police suggesting that finding her in the open sea is becoming ‘more of a possibility’.

The bridge is about halfway to the estuary from the village. Police have said their "main working hypothesis" was that she fell in a river but a body has not yet been found. However, they insist they are keeping an open mind.

It has now been two weeks since the mum-of-two disappeared on the morning of Friday, January 27, but police are yet to find any trace of her despite an extensive search operation.

On Thursday (February 8), underwater search expert Peter Faulding called off his team’s search efforts after three days, saying he was unable to find any evidence that Nicola was in the water.

1 . The police Search and Rescue team on the river bank near to Shard Bridge on the River Wyre in Lancashire, as police continue their search for missing woman Nicola Bulley, 45, who was last seen two weeks ago on the morning of Friday January 27, when she was spotted walking her dog on a footpath by the nearby River Wyre. Picture date: Friday February 10, 2023. The police Search and Rescue team on the river bank near to Shard Bridge on the River Wyre in Lancashire, as police continue their search for missing woman Nicola Bulley, 45, who was last seen two weeks ago on the morning of Friday January 27, when she was spotted walking her dog on a footpath by the nearby River Wyre. Picture date: Friday February 10, 2023. Photo: Owen Humphreys Photo Sales

