Setting out details of the probe in more detail, Lancashire Police Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson and lead investigator Detective Supt Rebecca Smith addressed aspects of the case which had previously gone unanswered, leading to ‘ill-informed speculation’ on social media.

The pair also answered a number of questions from the press and revealed that Nicola had ‘specific vulnerabilities’ which had informed their ‘working hypothesis’ that she had fallen into the River Wyre.

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police updates the media in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, as police continue their search for Nicola Bulley, 45, who vanished on January 27 while walking her springer spaniel Willow shortly after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school. Picture date: Wednesday February 15, 2023.

They also addressed rumours and unsubstantiated claims on social media which they said had caused a ‘distraction’ to the investigation, including reports of a ‘tatty red van’, a derelict house, Nicola’s Fitbit, CCTV and ‘suspicious’ fisherman.