What has happend to Nicola Bulley’s partner?

According to the Daily Express, the Pinterest account of Nicola’s partner Paul Ansell was hacked this week by online trolls who posted sexually explicit pictures of women.

A number of photographs were posted on Paul’s Pinterest account on Thursday (February 16), including models in lingerie, topless models, and an actress in a bikini.

The Pinterest account of Nicola Bulley's partner Paul Ansell (pictured) has been hacked. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The 44-year-old engineer, who is the father of Nicola’s two children, has previously taken aim at those speculating about his involvement, appearing in a Channel 5 interview last week.

What has since happened to the account?

The photographs created speculation amongst online users, and the Sunday Express alerted police to the posts.

Nicola was last seen on January 27, over three weeks ago now.

The account has now been disabled.

What have Lancashire Police said?

A police spokesperson told the Express: “Paul Ansell’s Pinterest account has been accessed by a third party and is being closed down. We are investigating the matter.”

What is the latest in the Nicola Bulley investigation?

Yesterday (Saturday, February 18), Lancashire Police announced it will be conducting an internal review into its handling of the Nicola Bulley investigation.

The announcement came after the force was criticised for disclosing the missing mum’s struggles with alcohol and the menopause in a press release on Wednesday.