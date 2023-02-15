Nicola Bulley: Four key points from senior detectives as police reveal missing mum had 'specific vulnerabilities'
Nicola Bulley was ‘graded as high-risk’ when she was reported missing, and senior detectives hope that ‘further work’ into her social media accounts may provide more clues. Here are the key things we learnt at today’s press conference.
The senior investigating officer spoke publicly for the first time, to clear up some of the rumours and speculation surrounding Nicola’s disappearance.
At a press conference at Lancashire Police HQ, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith talked in more detail about some of the lines of enquiry, and the investigation so far.
These are the key points from today.
Nicola was considered ‘vulnerable’ and ‘graded as high risk’
DS Smith confirmed that when the mum-of-two was first reported missing, she was ‘graded as high risk’ based on ‘a number of specific vulnerabilities’, and information given to the policy by the partner, Paul Ansell.
High-risk means there were substantial grounds for believing a missing person could be in danger through their own vulnerability.
DS Smith added that they would not go into more details out of respect for the family’s privacy.
Nicola’s Fitbit isn’t traceable
Despite ‘many technicians and specialists’ looking into Nicola’s Fitbit data, they have been unable to trace her final steps.
DS Smith said this is because ‘it hadn’t been synced for a number of days’.
Police are also carrying out some further work on Nicola’s personal Facebook account.
"The family are aware, and there is no need to be concerned or to contact us.”
‘Trying to trace’ anglers and red van, but unlikely to be linked
Police say they have been ‘inundated’ with ‘false information and accusations’, and they do not consider the red van and anglers spotted in the area on the morning Nicola went missing, to be suspicious.
DS Smith said: "The red van was reported to be in the area on the morning of the 27th like many other hundreds of cars. We’re really grateful for the witness who told us and we are continuing to make enquiries to track down the owner of the van to see if they can give us any further information.”
She confirmed they have been trying to track down an angler that ‘might have been looking to cover his face’. This has included contact with the local angling club, but she added there is ‘nothing suspicious’ about fishermen being in the area, as it is a popular fishing spot.
TikTokers have ‘significantly distracted’ the investigation
The police chief condemned the many armchair detectives, TikTokers and social media warriors, saying they have ‘significantly distracted’ the investigation.
At the conference, DS Smith said: “In 29 years of policing I have never seen anything like it. Some of it has been shocking and really hurtful to the family.”
She later implied that a glove found near the spot where Nicola went missing could have been dropped by a TikToker.
She added: “TikTokers have been playing their own private detectives and have been in the area. A glove has been recovered that is not believed to be relevant to the investigation, it is not Nicola’s but we have got that in our possession.”