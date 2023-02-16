Nicola Bulley: Facts without speculation - Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette editor looks to cut through the noise as story of missing mum polarises the world
As the story of missing Nicola Bulley polarises the world, here at the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette we have tried to cut through the noise in her home county.
As Lancashire Police revealed she was a high-risk missing person right from the beginning due to menopause-related alcohol issues, we have traced the investigation from the start - using only facts not speculation.
Nicola was last seen in St Michael’s at around 9.15am on January 27. In this video documentary, editor Nicola Adam looks at what we know.