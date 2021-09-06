New mum 'pushed pram at guard in Boots after stealing £1,000 of Chanel beauty products' in Blackpool
New mum Laren Nettleton, 23, of London Road, Blackpool, stole £1,703 of Chanel products from Boots in the town centre – before pushing her baby’s pram at a security guard, Blackpool Magistrates’ Court was told.
Monday, 6th September 2021, 3:45 pm
Nettleton admitted theft and assault.
Her case was adjourned while probation service reports are compiled – with her bailed in the meantime.
