New police chief says shop given closure order for selling illegal vapes became a magnet for antisocial youths

We went for a walk around a crime hotspot with Lancashire Police's new Chief Constable, Sacha Hatchett, who is only the second woman to hold the role in the force's almost 200-year history.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 8th Mar 2024, 23:01 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 23:06 GMT
Lancashire Police's newly appointed Chief Constable was in Brunswick, to discuss how the force has been successfully tackling antisocial behaviour in the area.

Meeting with local neighbourhood police and community leaders, CC Hatchett visited the site of a shop that was issued a two month closure notice after being caught selling illegal vapes to children.

The shop had become a hotspot for antisocial youths to congregate, and intimidate members of the public, before the closure order was issued to Corner Bargains convenience store, on Caunce Street.

Our video report, filmed on International Women's Day, shows CC Hatchett walking around the Gorton Street and Caunce Street area, in Blackpool, along with PCC Andrew Snowden.

Watch the video here.

Who is Lancashire Police's new Chief Constable?

After joining the police service in February 1997, CC Hatchett has worked within a variety of different roles across Lancashire, North Wales and Cheshire and has more than six years of experience in the highest command ranks of Assistant Chief Constable and above.

