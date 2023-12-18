'When things get heated walk away' – that is the message behind a new police campaign aimed at preventing drunken violence across Lancashire.

Lancashire is one of several forces adopting the national campaign which aims to prevent death and serious injuries caused by assaults.

Its launch comes as our town centres prepare for the busy festive period when more people may be out drinking and when people may drink more than they normally would.

National research shows that most incidents where someone has lost their life or been left with life-changing injuries are caused by relatively minor incidents like a lack of judgement, spilled drink, or rude comment.

This data also shows that offenders and victims are usually men aged between 18 and 30 who do not know each other before the initial interaction.

In most cases, the offender has no criminal background.

A new police campaign has been launched aimed at preventing drunken violence across the county

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, from Lancashire Constabulary’s Major Investigations Team, said: "Assaults which happen during a night out can have serious consequences resulting in serious or life changing injuries and at worst, death.

"Here in Lancashire, we have identified at least 3,100 assaults which took place in the night-time economy where the victim suffered a serious injury between January 2019 and October 2023.

"Thankfully none of these assaults were fatal. However, very sadly, three people were not so fortunate and in their case, the assault cost them their lives."

The campaign aims to influence potential offenders by encouraging them to exercise self-control and walk away from heated situations before violence can break out.

Police will be working with pubs and clubs to spread the message about the campaign with posters and advertisements also being displayed across Lancashire.

A website has also been developed and social media messages are being shared across Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.

"A night out should not end in injury or death which is why we are urging people to consider their behaviour and in particular, to think twice about reacting to a spilt drink or a misplaced comment," Det Chief Insp Haworth-Oates added.

"We all have choices and in this type of scenario we want people to choose to walk away rather than ruin their own life and someone else's by losing control."

As well as this campaign, police will also be carrying out high visibility patrols in and around licenced premises, particularly in the run up to the Christmas and New Year period, in a bid to deter offences and reassure the public.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden said: "Everyone has the right to enjoy a night out without the fear of violence.

"The vast majority of people are simply looking to have fun and enjoy themselves and it is unacceptable for anyone to put another person's health and potentially their life at risk by turning to aggression and violence.

"Being under the influence is no excuse for violent behaviour. We need people to take accountability for their actions and to make the right choices.

