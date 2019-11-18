New Blackpool police team to take on drug dealers

A new task force of police officers has been created in Blackpool to tackle drug dealing, burglary and anti-social behaviour.

The unit is made up of a proactive team of five officers, which will work alongside the existing neighbourhood teams, with specific responsibility for tackling crimes considered localised priorities.

They will also focus on disrupting organised crime group activity and targeting outstanding offenders.

Ch Supt Sam Mackenzie, of Lancashire Constabulary, said: “The introduction of these officers is great news and puts extra officers into our communities. The roll-out of the neighbourhood policing task force will help us to continue tackling key crime hotspots and allow us to be more proactive in preventing the crimes that concern us all the most.

“I expect their impact to be significant in every corner of the county. I believe these officers will make a real difference in our community and look forward to seeing the effects they have.”

Supt Damian Kitchen, who oversees policing in Blackpool, said: “This is a welcome addition to policing in Blackpool. I hope it will provide reassurance to our local communities and businesses in the town that we are determined to tackle the issues which matter most and have the greatest impact on them.

“These officers will focus on reducing and preventing crime, helping to keep people who live in and visit the town feeling safe. They are all local officers with an abundance of experience and knowledge around policing Blackpool. I particularly want them to find long-term solutions to anti-social behaviour, exploitation of vulnerable people and drug dealing.”

There are similar teams of four or five officers spread across nine areas in the county with a Fylde and Wyre team due to follow shortly.