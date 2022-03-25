New approach to tackling young trouble-makers in Blackpool is 'reducing criminality'

Around 22 young people, all below the age of 25, have so far taken part in the Young ADDER (Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery) project aimed at tackling the impact of drug abuse on communities.

The scheme is part of the £5m Home Office funded adult ADDER initiative, with the resort being the only place in the country given a specific goal of tackling the issue among younger age groups.

The ADDER project is aimed at reducing substance misuse in Blackpool

A meeting of Blackpool Council's Children and Young People's Scrutiny Committee heard how round-the-clock support including health advice and activity sessions was turning lives around.

An interim review had found "a marked reduction" in levels of criminality among youngsters taking part in the three year scheme which was launched in 2020.

Andy Walker, Young ADDER partnership manager, told the committee: "We understand that people have had stressful situations in the past, but we try to work in partnership.

"If someone doesn't work with us for a couple of months, we keep knocking on the door."

Young people referred to the scheme may have suffered homelessness, physical and mental health problems and got involved in substance misuse and criminal activity.

One young person who had been referred to the scheme told councillors without intervention by Young ADDER, she "would be in jail".

But activities including taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme were helping her turn her life around.

She said: "When I am doing that I am not drinking, because we are having fun and climbing mountains. When we are out somewhere we are different people."

The committee heard funding for the project was due to end in March 2023, but said they hoped ways could be found to continue its work.

Blackpool's main ADDER project, which also includes disrupting the supply of drugs in the town, has seen more than 200 arrests for drug possession and trafficking offences since it launched.

More than 600 people have also been helped into treatment for substance misuse.

Blackpool was chosen to pilot the ADDER project because of the high number of drug deaths in the town. Public health data from 2021 showed substance misuse was two-and-a-half times higher than the national average.