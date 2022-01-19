Nearly 500 cannabis plants worth '£491k' discovered by police in Blackpool

The cannabis factory was found inside an address in Lonsdale Road after police responded to a concern for safety call.

A total of 491 cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £491,000 were discovered during a search of the property.

Officers also found the electricity supply had been bypassed, creating a substantial fire risk.

Police officers worked alongside Blackpool Council's Public Protection Team to dismantle the factory today (Wednesday, January 19).

"As part of this, there will be an increased police presence in the area of Lonsdale Road with your local NPT providing reassurance and visibility," a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

"If you have any questions or concerns then you can register with Lancashire Talking https://orlo.uk/KxDCq or report to Crimestoppers https://orlo.uk/aL9lO anonymously."

No arrests were reported by police.

