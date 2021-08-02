Nearly 200 homes left without electricity after cannabis farm discovered in Blackpool

Residents in Westmorland Avenue have been without electricity since around 10.20am after a cannabis farm caused a fault with an underground cable.

Engineers from Electricity North West have been called to the scene to repair the issue but have warned it could take until 5pm to restore supplies.

A photo shared by police reveals engineers have had to dig up a pavement to access the faulty cable.

"This fault should be fixed within the next few hours," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"Cannabis farms are dangerous and can cost lives."

Electricity North West said the they are working as quickly as possible to restore power safely.

But a spokesman added: "With underground power cuts, we may need to dig to repair the cable and this can sometime extend the length of time you are without power."

Affected postcodes include:

FY1 4AG, FY1 4AQ, FY1 4AR, FY1 5DR, FY1 5EB, FY1 5ED, FY1 5EH, FY1 5EJ, FY1 5EL, FY1 5EN, FY1 5EQ, FY1 5ET, FY1 5HN, FY1 5HS, FY1 5HT, FY1 5HU, FY1 5HX, FY1 5HY, FY1 5HZ, FY1 5JB, FY1 5JD, FY1 5JG, FY1 5JN, FY1 5LD, FY1 5LF, FY1 5LG, FY1 5PB, FY1 5PD, FY1 5PF, FY1 5PG, FY1 5PQ, FY1 5PS

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.