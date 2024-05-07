Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An arrest has been made in Preston by National Crime Agency officers in connection with a large investigation into an organised crime network suspected of organising cross-Channel small boat crossings.

Amanj Hasan Zada being detained by National Crime Agency officers

Officers arrested Amanj Hasan Zada on May 5, with the 38-year-old, who claimed to be an Iraqi national, detained on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration to the UK early this morning in the Stefano Road area of Preston.

Phones and documents were also seized from the address, while the arrest relates to two small boat crossings made from France to the UK in November and December 2023, which are the subject of an NCA investigation.

The individual arrested is suspected of being a facilitator for migrants wishing to travel from Turkey to the UK, advertising people smuggling services on social media.

Following his arrest, he was questioned by NCA investigators and charged with two counts of facilitating illegal immigration, in relation to the two aforementioned crossings made from France to the UK in November and December 2023.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer Al Mullen said: “Today’s arrest marks a significant point in an international investigation into organised immigration crime. Tackling this threat is a priority for the NCA, we have seen only in recent weeks how dangerous these crossings are.