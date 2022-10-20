To mark National Anti-Slavery Day on Tuesday (October 18), the Pan Lancashire Anti-Slavery Partnership (PLASP) lit up Blackpool Tower and other buildings across Lancashire that night in order to help raise awareness of Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking.

The partnership will also be on the Comedy Carpet in Blackpool this Saturday, Octoer 22, and invite people to come down for a chat.

Blackpool Tower was lit red for National Anti-Slavery Day on Tuesday, October 18.

PLASP brings together a number of statutory agencies, faith groups, NGOs, and law enforcement bodies, including Lancashire Police, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commisioner, and the Diocese of Blackburn.

It raises awareness of Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking and provides victim support to those affected by these issues, altogether “working towards a slave free county”.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, PLASP said: “On this National Anti Slavery Day, take time to read about the signs, prevalence and impact of #modernslavery. It may help save a life and restore some dignity.”