'Nasty' M55 road rage attack leaves man needing hospital treatment

Police are appealing for witnesses after the "nasty and violent assault" in Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh - close to Junction 3 of the motorway on Sunday (May 23).

At around 6.55pm, a man driving a blue Ford Focus eastbound towards Preston reported that the driver of a grey Volkswagen Polo had cut across his vehicle.

It was alleged the Polo driver continued to drive alongside and recklessly cut across the Ford, with both drivers leaving the motorway at Junction 3 (Wesham Circle).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Polo driver then reportedly stopped his vehicle, blocking in the Ford, before getting out and threatening his victim.

As the Ford driver remained seated in his car, the Polo driver then allegedly punched him in the face through an open window.

Police say the man then got back into the Polo and swiftly left the scene, with the victim needing hospital treatment for facial injuries.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and urging anyone who saw the attack to come forward.

It was alleged that the Polo driver continued to drive alongside and cut across the Ford, with both drivers leaving the M55 at Junction 3 near Greenhalgh

PC Tina Hinchliffe, of Lancashire Police, said: "This was a nasty and violent assault which has left the victim very shaken and upset.

"This is a busy junction and I believe a number of people would have seen what happened, particularly with the Ford being blocked in.

"Please contact us if you can help."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1287 of May 23.

Police were called at around 6.55pm on Sunday (May 23) after a man was attacked in Fleetwood Road, close to Junction 3 of the M55 in the Fylde. Pic: Google

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.