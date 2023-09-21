News you can trust since 1873
Nail Emporium has started being demolished after Church Street salon burnt down in huge blaze on Boxing Day

Dramatic pictures show the burnt interior of the Nail Emporium salon on Church Street as it gets demolished.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 12:40 BST

As the demolition crew moves in to clear up the site of the former beauty salon, a large part of the interior is now clearly visible to passers-by in Blackpool town centre.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service told Blackpool Gazette that they were unable to determine the cause of fire, due to the severity and extensive damage.

What happened when the Nail Emporium burnt down?

Thick smoke filled the streets after a fire broke out at the Nail Emporium in Church Street at around 1.40pm on Monday afternoon (December 26).

Crowds of worried residents and shoppers gathered to watch the incident unfold as firefighters scrambled to contain the blaze.

Eight fire engines were in attendance at the height of the incident, with crews using multiple water jets and hose reels to extinguish the flames.

Thankfully, no-one was injured in the blaze.

Nail Emporium is now being demolished

Nail Emporium is now being demolished Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Inside the Nail Emporium which burnt down on Boxing Day

Inside the Nail Emporium which burnt down on Boxing Day Photo: Lucinda Herbert

LFRS has confirmed the cause of the fire couldn't be determined as the damage was too extensive

LFRS has confirmed the cause of the fire couldn't be determined as the damage was too extensive Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Demolition in progress

Demolition in progress Photo: Lucinda Herbert

